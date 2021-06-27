Belgium dump out holders Portugal 1-0, De Bruyne injured

Belgium knocked out holders Portugal and reached the Euro quarter-finals after Thorgan Hazard's superb strike sealed a 1-0 win on Sunday.



Roberto Martinez's side will now face Italy, who have also won every game so far at the tournament, in Munich on Friday. But star Kevin De Bruyne was substituted with an injury early in the second half of the last 16 clash and could be a doubt.



Belgium, the number one ranked team in the world, were arguably second best before the goal late in the first half and thereafter.



Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was left stranded on 109 international goals, sharing the men's record with Iran's Ali Daei, but is likely to be back for qualifiers and the Qatar World Cup in less than 18 months despite his 36 years of age.

