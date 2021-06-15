England call up goalkeeper Ramsdale to replace injured Henderson

England football team included Aaron Ramsdale in the EURO 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.

In a statement, the English Football Association, said that Henderson of Manchester United, who could not take part in training due to a hip injury, was removed from the squad.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale, 23, who was in the candidate squad, has been called up, the association said.

He will be quarantined for a while as part of COVID-19 measures before joining the national team.

Starting EURO 2020 with a 1-0 win against Croatia in Group D on June 13, England will face Scotland in the second match on Friday, June 18.