 Contact Us
News Sport England call up goalkeeper Ramsdale to replace injured Henderson

England call up goalkeeper Ramsdale to replace injured Henderson

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published June 15,2021
Subscribe
ENGLAND CALL UP GOALKEEPER RAMSDALE TO REPLACE INJURED HENDERSON

England football team included Aaron Ramsdale in the EURO 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.

In a statement, the English Football Association, said that Henderson of Manchester United, who could not take part in training due to a hip injury, was removed from the squad.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale, 23, who was in the candidate squad, has been called up, the association said.

He will be quarantined for a while as part of COVID-19 measures before joining the national team.

Starting EURO 2020 with a 1-0 win against Croatia in Group D on June 13, England will face Scotland in the second match on Friday, June 18.