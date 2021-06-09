76ers beat Hawks in Game 2, tie series at 1-1

The Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers have defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 score to tie the series 1-1 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Sixers' Cameroonian Center Joel Embiid made a double-double with 40 points and 13 rebounds late Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points while Seth Curry finished with 21 points.

Shake Milton came off the bench to add 14 points.

For the Hawks, Trae Young racked up a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists.

JAZZ BEAT LA CLIPPERS

The Utah Jazz claimed a 112-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the highest scorer of the game with 45 points.

French center Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and seven rebounds, while Paul George posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.