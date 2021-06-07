Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahce Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on Monday sealed Turkey's ING title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahce Beko in the playoff finals.

Anadolu Efes secured a comfortable 93-66 win over Fenerbahce Beko in game 3 at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Fenerbahce Beko had a better start to the game with a 25-21 lead in the first quarter. But Anadolu Efes took control in the second quarter, which ended 44-32 in their favor.

Anadolu Efes dominated the second half and won the series with a huge debt to Rodrigue Beaubois, who scored 30 points.

Bugrahan Tuncer also racked up 13 points and Vasilije Micic scored 11 for the visitors.

For the losing side, Nando de Colo scored 19 points, while Alex Perez came off the bench to drop 10 points.

With this victory, Anadolu Efes completed the epic 2020-2021 season with two major trophies, including the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title.