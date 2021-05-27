Knicks beat Hawks to get first playoff win since 2013

The New York Knicks secured their first playoff win since 2013 after beating the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 to tie the series 1-1 late Wednesday.

Derrick Rose came off the bench to add 26 points to lead the Knicks while Julius Randle played with 15 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Reggie Bullock also dropped 15 points and RJ Barrett finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

For the Hawks, Trae Young scored 30 points as Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter each added 18 points.

76ers take 2-0 lead over Wizards in Eastern Conference first-round series

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 120-95 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Ben Simmons played with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Joel Embiid finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the winning side.

Tobias Harris also had 19 points, nine rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to add 13 points.

Bradley Beal dropped 33 points for the losing side.

*Results:

Eastern Conference:

(1) Philadelphia 76ers - (8) Washington Wizards: 120-95 (76ers lead series 2-0)

(4) New York Knicks - (5) Atlanta Hawks: 101-92 (Series tied 1-1)

Western Conference:

(1) Utah Jazz - (8) Memphis Grizzlies: 141-129 (Series tied 1-1)



