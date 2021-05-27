2021 EuroLeague Final Four set for Friday

The 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four is set to begin Friday in Cologne, Germany.

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will face CSKA Moscow from Russia, while Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan will take on Spanish side Barcelona at Lanxess Arena to qualify for the final of the 2020-2021 season.

The semifinal clash between Anadolu Efes and CSKA Moscow will be held at 1600GMT on Friday.

The Russian club have 20 wins in 25 games against Anadolu Efes, including a victory in the 2019 EuroLeague final.

Barcelona and AX Armani Exchange Milan will face off at 1900GMT in the other matchup.

In 16 games played between the two teams, the Spanish side won 10 times and the Italian side had six victories.

The final and third-place matches will be played Sunday.