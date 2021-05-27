1st-half goals lead Turkey past Azerbaijan

Turkey clinched a 2-1 home victory over Azerbaijan on Thursday in a friendly game.

Azerbaijan broke the deadlock when Emin Makhmudov netted from close range in minute 28 at Antalya's Bahcesehir Okullari Arena.

In the 34th minute, Turkey equalized the game with a header from Galatasaray striker Halil Dervisoglu.

Turkey took the lead near the end of the first half as Kaan Ayhan put the ball into the away side's net.

Neither side produced a goal in the second half.

With this win, Turkey claimed its sixth win over Azerbaijan.

The Turkish national team will take on Guinea for a second exhibition match at the Antalya Stadium on May 31.