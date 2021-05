Trabzonspor completed the signing of Gervinho and Bruno Peres on free transfers, the Turkish Super Lig side announced Wednesday.

Brazilian right-back Peres, 31, who played for Roma last season, inked a three-year deal with Trabzonspor.

He made 44 appearances for the Italian team during the 2020-2021 season.

Gervinho, 33, signed a two-year deal with the Turkish club after he spent the last three seasons with Parma in Italy.

The Ivorian winger scored five goals in 27 matches last season.