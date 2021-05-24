Spain leave Sergio Ramos out of squad for EURO 2020

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos has been let out of Spain's squad for the EURO 2020.

The 35-year-old defender will not take place in Spain's roster which was unveiled on Monday.

Ramos now has the record for Spain's most capped player with 180 appearances.

He helped his national team win trophies in three successive tournaments: EURO 2008, 2010 World Cup, and EURO 2012.

SPAIN SQUAD FOR EURO 2020:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia