Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca moves to Al-Nassr

Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca completed his move to Al-Nassr on a three-year deal, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Monday.

"AlNassr has officially signed with Brazilian star Anderson Talisca. With a contract that extends to 3 years. We wish him good luck with our stars," the club said on Twitter.

The 27-year-old player played for Turkish Super League side Beşiktaş from 2016 to 2018 on loan from Benfica, helping his club win league title in 2017.

Talisca scored 100 goals in 256 matches during his club career.