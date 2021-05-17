Biden expresses 'support' for cease-fire in phone call with Israeli PM Netanyahu

The White House says President Joe Biden expressed "support" for a cease-fire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Biden has so far resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel.









