Biden expresses 'support' for cease-fire in phone call with Israeli PM Netanyahu

US President told Israeli Prime Minister on Monday that he backs having a ceasefire in the bloody exchanges between Israelis and Palestinians. In the call with the Israeli prime minister, "the president expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the said.

Published May 18,2021
The White House says President Joe Biden expressed "support" for a cease-fire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Biden's move signals U.S. concern for an end to Israel's part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic demands for an immediate cease-fire.


Biden has so far resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel.