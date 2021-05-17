Israel troops kill one more Palestinian in West Bank, bringing death toll to 22

The Israeli army fatally shot a Palestinian on Monday in the occupied West Bank, raising the recent death toll to 22.

"A Palestinian citizen was killed by the Israeli army during clashes that erupted in Al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that dozens of Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers, who opened fire on them.

In the Gaza Strip, at least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks since last week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 11,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

In Israel, 10 people have been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.





