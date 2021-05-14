Mesut Özil sends his prayers to Palestinian brothers and sisters

In his Eid message, Fenerbahçe star Mesut Özil sent prayers to Palestinians who are facing incessant Israeli attacks.

"Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May all our fasts and duas [prayers] be accepted from this blessed month. My prayers are with those who can't celebrate in peace today," the 32-year-old attacking midfielder said on Twitter.

"My prayers to you, my brothers and sisters in Palestine," the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner added.

Ozil also shared a picture with him praying, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in the background.

Many famous football players such as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, Schalke defender Shkodran Mustafi and Fiorentina's Franck Ribery sent solidarity messages on social media for the Palestinians.

Ongoing Israeli attacks have killed 119 Palestinians so far, including 28 children and at least 15 women, according to Palestinian health officials. Over 620 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damages to residential buildings across the enclave.

Besides that, Israel detained hundreds of Palestinians in recent days.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Most recently, tensions further escalated, moving from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 -- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.