Liverpool beat Man Utd in 1st win at Old Trafford in 7 years

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2 Thursday in an English Premier League match, securing their first victory at Old Trafford Stadium in seven years.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino scored two goals against Manchester United to help Liverpool get the away win.

Bruno Fernandes scored the opener for Manchester United in the 10th minute but Liverpool's Diogo Jota leveled in the 34th minute with a classy backheel touch.

Following the equalizer, Liverpool were rampant as Firmino scored two goals.

He scored a header in the first half's injury time and then made it 3-1 for Liverpool, finishing in the area in the 47th minute.

Marcus Rashford's goal for Manchester United in the 68th minute gave hope to the home team, but Egyptian star Mohamed Salah made the result 4-2, scoring a late goal for Liverpool on a quick counterattack.

As a result, Liverpool earned their first win at Manchester United's home stadium in seven years, a rare event for the Reds.

Liverpool previously did it in 2014, beating Manchester United 3-0. Since then, Liverpool has seen three defeats and three draws at Old Trafford.

Liverpool moved upwards to fifth position with 60 points. They are chasing fourth-place Chelsea, who have racked up 64 points in the league.

Manchester United are still in second spot with 70 points.

The Red Devils are aiming to end the season in this position because their archrivals Manchester City have already clinched the Premier League title.

Topping the league with 80 points, Man City on Tuesday had an early coronation as Pep Guardiola's men became the English champions with three games remaining.