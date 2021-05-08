VALENCIAS STOPPAGE-TIME GOAL HANDS FENERBAHÇE 2-1 WIN OVER ANKARAGÜCÜ

Fenerbahçe sealed a crucial victory in the Super League title race with a 2-1 comeback win Ankaragücü on Saturday.

Ankaragücü made a great start to the game with Alper Potuk's early goal but Ozan Tufan scored the equalizer as the first half ended 1-1 at the Eryaman Stadium.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe came from behind with Enner Valencia's stoppage-time goal to claim an important victory to remain to chase leaders Beşiktaş with two games left to play.

With 79 points, Fenerbahçe reduced the gap with the leaders to 2 points after Beşiktaş lost to Galatasaray 3-1 in the Istanbul derby.