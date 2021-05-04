Javi Martinez set to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez will leave the German football powerhouse at the end of this season.

"FC Bayern and Javi Martinez are saying 'goodbye and thank you' from the bottom of their hearts after nine very successful years together. The club and player have mutually agreed not to extend his contract, which expires on 30 June," Bayern Munich said in a statement on Tuesday.

Martinez, 32, joined Bayern Munich in 2012 after leaving his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

He said that he was "very proud" to have played for Bayern Munich for nine years and thanked the club and fans for their support.

Martinez was an eight-time German champion with Bayern Munich.

The Spanish national also helped Bayern Munich win two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and five German Cups.

Martinez had also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012 trophy with his native Spain.





