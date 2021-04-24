Haaland double gives Dortmund hope of top four finish

Striker Erling Haaland scored twice to give Borussia Dortmund a crucial 2-0 victory at third-placed VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, boosting his side's chances of a top-four finish with three games left in the season.

Haaland pounced on a defensive error in the 12th minute to put the visitors ahead and then added his second in the 68th to take his season tally to 25 goals.

The Norway international is the first player in the club's history to score twice in 10 league games in one season.

Dortmund had been playing with 10 men since the 59th minute, following the second booking of Jude Bellingham.

The Ruhr valley club now move up to 55 points in fifth place, one behind Eintracht Frankfurt, in action later at Bayer Leverkusen, and two off Wolfsburg, in third.

