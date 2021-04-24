 Contact Us
News World Dozens dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients

Dozens dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients

Over 20 Iraqi people died when a fire broke out in a coronavirus intensive care unit in , medical and security sources told the media outlets. The explosion was caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders," the official sources added.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 25,2021
Subscribe
DOZENS DEAD IN FIRE AT BAGHDAD HOSPITAL FOR COVID PATIENTS

More than 20 people were killed, and dozens of others got injured in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad on Saturday that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital, ferrying away those hurt by the fire, a Reuters photographer nearby said.

Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said.