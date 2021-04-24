TURKEY SUMMONS U.S. AMBASSADOR OVER BIDENS POPULIST MOVE ON 1915 EVENTS

Turkey's foreign ministry said it summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Ankara over President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 events during the Ottoman Empire period as "so-called Armenian genocide", adding it had conveyed Turkey's "strong reaction".

Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 events constituted genocide, a biased populist move that infuriated Turkey and further strained frayed ties between the two NATO allies.



In a statement, the ministry said deputy foreign minister Sedat Önal had told U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield that the statement had no legal basis and that Ankara "rejected it, found it unacceptable and condemned in the strongest terms". It said the statement had caused a "wound in ties that will be hard to repair".







