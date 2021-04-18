Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey

Spanish cyclist Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego of France's Delko team won the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

The 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey finished with the last stage on the 160.3-kilometer (99.6-mile) Bodrum-Kuşadası track.

Gallego, 26, completed the eight-stage 1244-kilometer (772-mile) tour in 29 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds.

Australian rider Jay Vine of the Alpecin-Fenix team from Belgium finished second, one second behind the winner, while Argentine cyclist Eduardo Sepulveda of Italy's Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team came in third, six seconds behind.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's British cyclist Mark Cavendish was the winner of the last and eighth stage of the tour after finishing the race in three hours, 24 minutes and 38 seconds.