At least 11 dead, 98 injured in train crash in Egypt

At least 11 were killed and 98 others were injured after a derailed just north of the Egyptian capital , the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

Published April 19,2021
In a statement, the ministry said 11 people lost their lives and 98 others were injured in a train accident traveling from Cairo to Mansura.

According to local media, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi charged the government to form a committee to investigate the cause of the accident.

According to a statement from the National Railways Authority of Egypt, the Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Qalyubia.

Last month, 32 people lost their lives while 66 others sustained injuries in a train accident.