1 soldier killed and another injured in Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier was killed and another injured on Sunday due to shelling by Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

Russia-backed separatists violated cease-fire five times from midnight to 5 p.m. local time, the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.

There has been a recent spike in violence in Donbas where Kyiv's troops have battled separatist forces since 2014.