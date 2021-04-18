Celtics win thriller despite Stephen’s Curry’s 47

 Contact Us
April 18,2021
Published April 18,2021
Jayson Tatum lost his personal duel with Stephen Curry but the Boston Celtics won their battle with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, outfinishing the visitors for a 119-114 win in a nationally televised duel of streaking teams.

Tatum scored a driving hoop to break a tie with 48.8 seconds left, and Kemba Walker delivered the dagger with a 3-pointer 24 seconds later, allowing the Celtics to record their sixth straight win.

Tatum finished with a team-high 44 points, three fewer than Curry, who continued his week-long assault on the 3-point line with 11 more.

Curry, who turned his left ankle in the fourth quarter but never left the game, topped 32 points for a league-best 10th consecutive game and surpassed 40 for the third time in four games in the last six days.