Russia to retaliate hard against Czech Republic over diplomat expulsions

on Sunday said it would respond to the Czech government's "unprecedented" decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats identified as secret agents. "We will take that will force the authors of this provocation to understand their full responsibility for destroying the basis of normal relations between our countries," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Published April 18,2021
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday it would take tough retaliatory measures against the Czech Republic over Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on what Moscow said were unfounded and absurd grounds.

The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian embassy staff on Saturday over the suspected involvement of Russia's intelligence services in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion that killed two people.

"We will take retaliatory measures that will force the authors of this provocation to fully understand their responsibility for destroying the foundation of normal ties between our countries," the ministry said in a statement.