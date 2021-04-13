Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win

Stephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exploding for 53 in a 116-107 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Nuggets might have lost more than just a second straight game, as standout guard Jamal Murray went down with a left knee injury with 50.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Murray, who missed the previous four games with a sore right knee, was escorted straight to the locker room after the fall, which came at the end of a 17-point night. Coach Michael Malone said postgame that Murray would undergo an MRI exam.

Curry began the game with 17,765 points in his Warriors career, needing 18 to equal Wilt Chamberlain's all-time franchise record. He got there in the first quarter, then went on to finish the night with 10 3-pointers. Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, and Michael Porter Jr. scored 24.