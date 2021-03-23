West leaders Utah Jazz beat Chicago Bulls 120-95

Mitchell played with 30 points, Gobert recorded a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks.

Joe Ingles scored 17 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16, and Mike Conley finished with 15 points.

For the Bulls, Zach LaVine had 27 points, while Thaddeus Young produced 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Jazz sits top of the Western Conference with 31 wins and 11 losses, while the Bulls have 19 wins and 23 defeats.

Results:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Sacramento Kings: 105-119

Minnesota Timberwolves - Oklahoma City Thunder: 103-112

Sacramento Kings - Charlotte Hornets: 97-100

Chicago Bulls - Utah Jazz: 95-120

Houston Rockets - Toronto Raptors: 117-99

Memphis Grizzles - Boston Celtics: 132-126 (overtime)

Milwaukee Bucks - Indiana Pacers: 140-113

Los Angeles Clippers - Atlanta Hawks: 119-110