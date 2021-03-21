Turkish para-athletes win 8 medals in World Grand Prix

 Contact Us
Published March 21,2021
Turkish paralympic athletes won eight medals at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled said on Saturday.

Turkey won a gold, silver and a bronze in the men's category.

Turkish women bagged three gold and two silver medals in Tunis, Tunisia.

The competition ended on Saturday.

Men's category

Abdullah Ilgaz (high jump T46/47 category): Gold

Gökhan Akın (high jump T46/47 category): Bronze

Tarik Taha Buyrukoğlu (high jump T42/44/64 category): Silver

Women's

Zübeyde Süpürgeci (100 meters T53/54 category): Gold

Zeynep Acet (100 meters T53/54 category): Silver

Zübeyde Süpürgeci (400 meters T53/54 category): Gold

Zeynep Acet (400 meters T53/54 category): Silver

Hamide Doğangün (800 meters T53 category): Gold



