UEFA Champions League quarters, semis draw Friday

The draw ceremony for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals are set to be held on Friday at 1100GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

"There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1-4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons," UEFA said in a statement.

There will be no seedings or country protections as any restrictions will be confirmed ahead of the draw, it added.

With the first legs of quarterfinal ties scheduled on April 6-7, the second legs will be played on April 13-14.

The semifinal first legs will be played on April 27-28, while the return games will be held on May 4-5.

The eight football clubs in the quarterfinal draw are France's Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal's Porto, Spain's Real Madrid, Germany's Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as England's Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 2021 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29.