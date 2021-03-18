KREMLIN SAYS BIDENS PUTIN COMMENT SHOWS HE HAS NO INTEREST IN MENDING TIES

Kremlin says Biden's Putin comment shows he has no interest in mending ties

The Kremlin said on Thursday that comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer clearly showed that Biden had no interest in mending ties with Moscow and that Russia would now take that into account.

In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. He also described Putin as having no soul and said Russia would "pay a price" for alleged election meddling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the comments as "very bad" and without precedent. He told reporters on a conference call that Russia would analyse its approach to relations with Washington.



RUSSIA DEMANDS U.S. EXPLANATION OVER BIDEN'S COMMENTS

Russia expects an explanation from Washington after President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

In an ABC News interview broadcast a day earlier, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. He also said Putin would pay a price for alleged election meddling in 2020.









