MHP head Bahçeli calls for closure of HDP over ties to PKK

Devlet Bahçeli -- the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- on Thursday welcomed a case by a top prosecutor demanding the closure of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over ties to the bloody-minded PKK terror group, saying the party should be shut, "never to be opened again".

Agencies and A News TURKEY Published March 18,2021