Fenerbahçe defeat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 to pick up 3 points in TSL after derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Saturday to pick up three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.

Mame Thiam gave the away side lead in the first half and Enner Valencia doubled the lead eight minutes after the second half started at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Fabio Borini made the score 2-1 by striking a powerful shot but Fatih Karagümrük could not equalize the score in the rest of the game and suffered the first loss after four league games.

Fenerbahce now have 51 points to sit top of the Turkish Super League while Fatih Karagümrük are at the eighth spot with 37 points.

Saturday's results in Turkish Super League:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - MKE Ankaragücü: 0-0

Trabzonspor - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Fatih Karagümrük - Fenerbahçe: 1-2














