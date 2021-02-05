Inter go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina
Inter Milan won 2-0 at understrength Fiorentina Friday to fill the top spot in Italy's Serie A at least for the next two days. The Nerazzurri are now one point clear of crosstown AC Milan, who can reclaim the lead by beating bottom side Crotone on Sunday.
Inter Milan moved top of the Serie A standings with a comfortable 2-0 win at Fiorentina thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Ivan Perisic on Friday.
Inter got themselves in front in the 31st minute, with Barella curling a stunning strike into the net.
A brilliant double save from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept his side in front at the end of the first half, and those stops proved crucial as the visitors doubled their advantage seven minutes after the interval through Perisic.
Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points, one ahead of rivals AC Milan who host Crotone on Sunday. Fiorentina stay 12th on 22 points.