Tyler Boyd moves to Sivasspor from Beşiktaş on loan

Playing in Turkey's top-tier football league, Tyler Boyd has joined Demir Grup Sivasspor from Beşiktaş on loan.

The 26-year-old footballer will play for the Super Lig club until the end of the season, Sivasspor said on Monday.

Boyd from the US had signed a four-year contract with Beşiktaş in 2019. He scored four goals in 34 matches for the Black Eagles.

Also, Güven Yalçın left Beşiktaş to join the Italian Serie B side Lecce on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Lecce signed the 22-year-old forward on loan until the end of 2020-2021 season with an option to buy, Beşiktaş confirmed.

German-born Turkish player scored 14 goals in 68 games after moving to Beşiktaş in 2018.





