2022 World Cup to be held with fans: Infantino

The 2022 World Cup will be held in stadiums full of spectators, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The coronavirus will be defeated or we will have learned to live with it, Infantino said in a virtual meeting in Geneva alongside WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"I am very, very confident [it] will be incredible, will have the same magic, uniting the world. We will be back to where we have to be," he added.

The 2022 World Cup is supposed to take place in Qatar between on Nov. 21-Dec. 18, 2022.