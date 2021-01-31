Fenerbahçe sign Irfan Can Kahveci from Başaksehir

Fenerbahçe acquired Turkish central midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci from Medipol Başakşehir on Sunday.

The club confirmed their new signing on Twitter.

"Welcome to our family Irfan Can Kahveci," it said.

It also shared a video in the same tweet of coffee beans and traditional Turkish coffee as the player's family name "Kahveci" means 'coffee maker' in Turkish.

In addition, Fenerbahçe's winter signing from Arsenal, Mesut Ozil also greeted Kahveci on social media.

"Welcome to the Fenerbahçe family Irfan Can Kahveci," Özil tweeted.

Turkish international Kahveci helped Medipol Başakşehir win their first ever Turkish league title last season.

He tallied 19 goals and 16 assists in 150 appearances for Başakşehir.

Kahveci was Başakşehir's player in 2017-2021.