Fenerbahçe Beko get home loss in league

Fenerbahçe Beko were stunned by Empera Hali Gaziantep Basketbol 102-97 in overtime in a Sunday ING Basketball Super Lig game.

The visitors Gaziantep Basketbol's Trevis Simpson scored 22 points and his teammate Kenneth Hayes had 20 points in a week 19 game at Ulker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul.

Home team Fenerbahçe's point guard Ali Muhammed scored 22 points. Team captain Melih Mahmutoğlu racked up 16 points.

The game went to overtime when it ended 86-86 after the fourth quarter.

Gaziantep Basketbol secured the 102-97 win in the overtime.

So the victors Gaziantep Basketbol had their 9th win in the 2020-21 Super Lig campaign.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe Beko suffered their 5th loss in the league.





