PSG pair Verratti, Diallo test positive for COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the French football powerhouse said on Friday.

"Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19," the club said on Twitter.

"They will start a period of isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols."

Italian midfielder Verratti, 28, has been playing for PSG since 2012 and has featured in 18 games this season.

Diallo, a 24-year-old French defender, joined the Ligue 1 champions from German club Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

He has made 19 appearances for PSG this season.







