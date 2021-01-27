Jazz beat Knicks 108-94 for 9th successive win

The Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to nine games after defeating the New York Knicks 108-94 late on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz to victory with 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.

Royce O'Neale played with a career-high 20 points, while Mike Conley scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jazz.

For the losing side, Austin Rivers had 25 points, while Julius Randle finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

R.J. Barrett produced 17 points for the Knicks.

After sealing their ninth successive win, Utah Jazz now have 13 wins and four losses, while the Knicks recorded eight wins and 11 defeats.

Tuesday's NBA results:

Atlanta Hawks - Los Angeles Clippers: 108-99

Houston Rockets - Washington Wizards: 107-88

Utah Jazz - New York Knicks: 108-94





