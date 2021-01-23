Medipol Başakşehir held to 1-1 draw by Çaykur Rizespor in Turkish Super League

Reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir maintain poor form in the Turkish Super League after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Çaykur Rizespor at home on Saturday.

Çaykur Rizespor's Braian Samudio converted the penalty to break the deadlock in the 49th minute and Mehmet Topal responded quickly as the game ended 1-1 at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

Başakşehir have already gone winless in their last three league matches, collecting 24 points in 20 matches.

Çaykur Rizespor increased their points to 25.