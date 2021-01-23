Turkey provides training to refugees in agriculture and husbandry

With the support of international organizations, Turkish authorities have been providing training in agriculture and husbandry for refugees in the eastern Van province.

The training is funded by the EU, with contributions of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, and Family, Labor, and Social Services Ministry.

It is conducted under the supervision of the provincial agriculture directorate, aiming to support refugees' integration to Turkish society and their contribution to the economy.

The training is currently provided for 50 refugees in farms and greenhouses on agriculture and poultry techniques and use of machinery and equipment.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ibrahim Gönentaş, the provincial head of the agriculture directorate, said the participants will also be given certificates and priority in job placements.

Gönentaş stressed that the training will help employment in Turkey's agriculture and poultry sectors, which face shortage of trained workers.

One of the participants, Yadigar Ismailzade, who came to Turkey with his family six years ago from Iran, expressed his satisfaction with the training.

"First time in my life I'm learning such skills. If I have a chance, I would like to improve myself further in agriculture or poultry," he noted.

Another participant, Mohamad Hayrandis, originally from Afghanistan, said he was interested in starting his own business if he is provided with necessary support.



