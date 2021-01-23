Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia 76ers past Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid powered the Philadelphia 76ers to a comprehensive win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Embiid posted a double-double of 38 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 23 points as the 76ers won 122-110 at the Wells Fargo Center.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown was on fire with 42 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker pitched in with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

The 76ers are atop of the NBA Eastern Conference with 11 wins and five losses, while Celtics are fourth with eight wins and six defeats.

Friday's NBA results:

Charlotte Hornets - Chicago Bulls: 110-123

Detroit Pistons - Houston Rockets: 102-103

Indiana Pacers - Orlando Magic: 120-118 (Overtime)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Brooklyn Nets: 125-113

Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics: 122-110

Toronto Raptors - Miami Heat: 101-81

Minnesota Timberwolves - Atlanta Hawks: 98-116

San Antonio Spurs - Dallas Mavericks: 117-122

Phoenix Suns - Denver Nuggets: 126-130 (Overtime)

Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder: 120-106

Sacramento Kings - New York Knicks: 103-94

