Bucks hold Mavericks in clash of superstars

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night clash with a 112-109 score.

Khris Middleton made a couple of clutch three-pointers down the stretch, Bucks went up by three with 1.6 seconds to go, but Doncic's near-full court game-tying shot went off.

Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds but shot 1/10 from the free-throw line.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out 13 assists in the losing effort.

Kristaps Porzingis, who recently joined the squad after his injury, scored 15 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

The Bucks improved to 9 wins and four losses in the season, while the Mavericks dropped to 6 wins and five losses.

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 protocols and safety reasons, Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors games were postponed.

CAVS BEAT KNICKS, CEDI SCORES 25

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 106-103 behind great performances by Andre Drummond and Cedi Osman.

Turkish international Cedi Osman scored 25 points, while Drummond had a monster double-double with 33 points and 23 rebounds.

Drummond surpassed Hall of Famer basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon in having more games with 20+ points 20+ rebounds (43). Moses Malone (109) and Dwight Howard (51) have more 20+/20+ games than Drummond to top the list in that category.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Celtics - Orlando Magic: 124-97

Milwaukee Bucks - Dallas Mavericks: 112-109

Cleveland Cavaliers - New York Knicks: 106-103

Oklahoma City Thunder - Chicago Bulls: 127-125 (overtime)

Utah Jazz - Atlanta Hawks: 116-92

Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans: 112-95

Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles Clippers: 100-138