More than 650,000 health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey in 3 days

Over 650,000 health care workers in Turkey have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the first three days of the vaccination campaign in the country.

Turkey started administering the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech company to health care staff on Thursday.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.

Two doses of the vaccine will be administered 28 days apart. Those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.

Turkey has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends since last month as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

This week President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that restrictions will be eased gradually as COVID-19 cases have been significantly decreasing recently.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed almost 2 million lives in 191 countries and regions.