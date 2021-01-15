Fenerbahçe beat Panathinaikos for fifth straight win

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Panathinaikos OPAP 100-74 for a fifth straight win Friday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Marko Guduric lead the game with 18 points in the victory at Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Edgaras Ulanovas and Lorenzo Brown each added 15 while Nando de Colo and Jan Vesely had 12 apiece in the Round 20 game.

Aaron White scored 13 points and Konstantinos Mitoglou finished with 12 points for the Greek team.

Fenerbahçe Beko moved to a 10-10 record while Panathinaikos fell to 6-13.