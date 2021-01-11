Fenerbahçe defeat BB Erzurumspor to claim 2nd place

Fenerbahçe beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 3-0 on Monday to jump to the second spot in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mert Hakan Yandas scored the opening goal just before half time, while Dimitris Pelkas doubled the lead in the 48th minute on a quick counter-attack at Erzurum's Kazim Karabekir stadium.

After three minutes the Yellow Canaries got their third goal with a header from Sinan Gümüş.

With 35 points, the Istanbul side are behind leaders Besiktas on goal difference, while BB Erzurumspor remains at the bottom with 13 points.

Matchday 18

Saturday's results

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Gaziantep FK: 2-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0

Göztepe - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-1

Galatasaray - Gençlerbirliği: 6-0

Sunday's results

Fatih Karagümrük - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1

MKE Ankaragucu - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Besiktas: 2-2





