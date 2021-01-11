State Department website says Pence, Trump terms ended

For reasons unknown, the official US State Department website said Monday that the terms of outgoing US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence end today.

The messages were posted on the department's biography pages for Trump and Pence.

Both simply read that their terms "ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00"-later Monday, Washington, D.C. time.

No other biographical information was posted.

It is unclear if the messages were posted in error, or were the result of a hack. An email seeking comment from the State Department was not immediately returned.

Online outlet Buzzfeed News later reported that a "disgruntled staffer" was behind the change, which remains uncorrected.