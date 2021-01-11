Pakistan blames India for playing role as spoiler in Afghan peace process

A day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of backing Daesh/ISIS in South Asia, Islamabad charged New Delhi of hindering the ongoing peace process in war-torn Afghanistan.

"The world is watching that India is destroying the regional peace and playing its role as spoiler in Afghan peace process," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement.

The second round of intra-Afghan talks between the representatives of the Kabul government and Taliban resumed on Saturday to end the 19 year-long conflict in the war-torn country.

"New Delhi is providing support to terrorist organizations in Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan has shared "irrefutable evidence about Indian terrorism" with the international community including permanent members of the UN Security Council, he added.

"We are in contact with our friends in the UN and at the UNSC to protect Pakistan's interests," he said.

Earlier, premier Khan claimed India was backing the Daesh terror groups in the region to "foment sectarianism in Pakistan".

Referring to Daesh-claimed killings of 11 Shia miners in southwestern Balochistan last week, Khan said: "This is the unanimous opinion of our government and our security agencies that India is backing ISIS."

"The objective of the Narendra Modi government is to inflame sectarianism in Pakistan by having Shia and Sunni scholars killed. But our security agencies timely preempted the plans, and arrested many terrorists," he said, particularly referring to the killing of Sunni scholar Maulana Adil Khan in port city of Karachi last year.





