Tottenham cruise to win over Leeds to go third

Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory over Leeds Saturday to move up to third in the Premier League.

Harry Kane, with a penalty, Son-Heung-min and Tpby Alderweireld scored the goals to go within four points of leaders Liverpool, who play at Southampton on Monday.

Matt Doherty was sent off for a second booking late in the game but it was too late to help Leeds, who remained 11th.

Bottom side Sheffield United were due to play at Crystal Palace later Saturday while in the day's other games, Brighton were to face Wolverhamptom Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion were hosting Arsenal.