Former Senegal football player Diop dies

A former Senegalese football player, Papa Bouba Diop, died at the age of 42 on Sunday.

"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop. Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," FIFA said on Twitter.

It added that the former defensive midfielder will be remembered for scoring the opening goal of the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

"RIP, Papa Bouba Diop," FIFA added.

Diop scored the winning goal for his native Senegal in the 2002 World Cup Group A match against France in Seoul as Senegal had the 1-0 win.

He scored 11 goals in 62 caps for Senegal.

Diop also played for France's Lens, English clubs Fulham, Portsmouth and West Ham United, and Greek team AEK Athens.

He won the 2008 English FA Cup with Portsmouth.

Diop retired from football in 2013.