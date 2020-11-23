Trabzonspor end 5-match winless run in Super League

Trabzonspor sealed a 1-0 win over Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the Super League on Sunday.

Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal of the game in the first half to end the home team's poor form in the league at the Medical Park stadium.

Trabzonspor secured their second League win, ending the 5-match winless run to reach 9 points.

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor collected 8 points in the Super Lig.

In another Super League match, Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 to remain top of the table.

Results of Sunday's Super League matches:

Atakaş Hatayspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Kasımpaşa: 2-1

Göztepe - MKE Ankaragücü: 3-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Trabzonspor - Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0